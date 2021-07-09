State Rep. Bob Brooks (R-Allegheny/Westmoreland) will offer veterans outreach hours at his Lower Burrell district office, located at 2879 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Brooks said during the special hours, a veterans outreach specialist from the American Legion will be available to meet with local veterans and assist them with issues they may be having accessing benefits and services from the U.S. Veterans Administration.
“These special hours are a great opportunity for veterans to get personalized service regarding information on VA benefits and programs that may be available to them,” said Brooks. “I encourage all area veterans to make use of this valuable service.”
Joshua Conley, a service officer with the American Legion and an active duty Army veteran, will be in attendance to address individual concerns veterans may have.
Common questions focus on disability claims, accessing records, medal replacement and job search applications.
Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. To schedule an appointment, contact the Lower Burrell district office at 724-335-2790.
“Returning soldiers and their families deserve easy access to the programs and financial benefits they have earned after they return home from battling terrorism and protecting our country overseas,” said Brooks.
