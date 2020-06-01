St. Vincent College’s annual Faith and Reason Summer Program, an intensive, one-week exploration of the Catholic, liberal arts tradition, will now be conducted as a day camp from July 20-24 on St. Vincent College’s Latrobe campus, while participants will also now have the option to take part in the weeklong program virtually.
Registration is open for the program, designed for advanced high school and first-year college students who are seeking an opportunity to come to a richer, deeper understanding of the Catholic faith and its integration in college education.
Admission to the program is open to students aged 15 and older, with limited space available. Should circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic force the cancellation of the day camp, registrants will be promptly notified and a full reimbursement will be given.
Students will arrive at the weeklong summer day program each day at 9 a.m. and will be dismissed at 8 p.m. Along with analyzing and discussing reading passages during two seminars each day, students will take part in morning and evening prayer, attend afternoon Mass and take part in daily leisure and recreational activities. Lunch and dinner will be provided each day. Cost of the day program is $250.
The virtual option, which allows students to participate in the seminars and discussions online from home, is $100.
The Faith and Reason Summer Program encourages a life devoted to wisdom and features a liberal arts approach to learning. Students will explore the relationship between faith and reason, examine the perennial questions of humanity, develop communication skills, learn how to analyze difficult arguments, prepare for college studies and integrate their moral, intellectual and spiritual development.
Specifically designed for advanced high school and first-year college students, the Faith and Reason Catholic College Summer Program offers participants a unique opportunity to come to a richer, deeper understanding of the Catholic faith.
The program, now in its 10th year, is directed by Dr. Michael Krom, chair of the St. Vincent College Philosophy Department. Krom joined the St. Vincent College faculty in 2007 after earning his Ph.D. in philosophy at Emory University and a master of arts degree from Boston College. He has published works in the areas of Catholic social thought and published a book on religion and politics.
“Many students have difficulty integrating their education with their faith commitment,” Krom said.
“Jesus Christ teaches that He is the truth who will set us free, and yet often, youth are afraid to engage with questions and views that must be addressed in order to grow in their faith. The Faith and Reason Summer Program promises to help participants work through these types of challenges by means of philosophical and theological discussions.
“We welcome academically oriented young adults who are college-bound and have religious curiosity,” he continued. “In no way is it presupposed that students will be confident about their faith, but simply open to philosophical and theological inquiry. The framework of the program is Catholic, but students of all religions, or no religion at all, are welcome.”
For more information, or to register, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/academics/summer-sessions/faith-and-reason.
For questions about the day camp, contact Krom at michael.krom@stvincent.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.