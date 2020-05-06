Registration is open for the more than 100 undergraduate and graduate courses that will be offered during St. Vincent College’s summer sessions, which begin May 18. Because of circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all courses will be conducted strictly online for the duration of the summer.
For the seventh straight year, St. Vincent College is again offering a 50% summer tuition discount, with course offerings targeting its own students’ needs and those of incoming and visiting students.
Students who attend other colleges and universities may enroll in the college’s summer courses. Credits earned at St. Vincent may be transferred according to the policy of the student’s institution. Most of the summer courses are also open to other students without current academic affiliation.
Area high school students may register for undergraduate summer session courses for which they feel capable and can fulfill prerequisite requirements. This opportunity is designed to give students the experience of taking a course on the college level to help ease the transition from high school to college. College credit will be granted which may be applied toward a degree at SVC or at most other institutions.
Undergraduate classes will be offered in art, biology, business, chemistry, communication, computer science, criminology, economics, English, history, mathematics, music, natural sciences, physics, philosophy, psychology, Spanish and theology.
Courses in each of St. Vincent’s graduate programs will also be offered throughout the summer, including counselor education, curriculum and instruction, instructional design and technology, special education, school administration and supervision, criminology and management: operational excellence.
Undergraduate courses will be offered over two six-week sessions, within which will also be two three-week sessions. Graduate courses in the education department will be over seven-week sessions.
The online classes will follow one of two formats. Synchronous online courses will require the students and instructor to be online together at a set time. Asynchronous online courses will allow the student to access materials, lectures, assignments, tests and quizzes on his or her own schedule.
Students currently enrolled at St. Vincent College may register for summer courses online via the MySV portal. Other students may email their registration form, which can be downloaded at www.stvincent.edu/summer-sessions, to summersessions@stvincent.edu.
A complete schedule of summer courses is available online at www.stvincent.edu/summersessions. For more details, contact 724-805-2933.
