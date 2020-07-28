Because of coronavirus precautions, the 21st annual Five Star Trail Poker Run is taking a “do it yourself” approach in 2020. There are still two more Saturday mornings to bicycle, walk, or jog on your own to support the Five Star and Westmoreland Heritage Trails: Aug. 15 or Sept. 19.
Registration cost is $20 and includes an athletic performance T-shirt (you can also register for a second event for only $5). Pre-register by mailing a registration form available online, or register the day of the event at the T-shirt booth, located at the Huff Avenue Access Area in South Greensburg each Poker Run Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the maintenance and upkeep of the Five Star and Westmoreland Heritage Trails.
There will be no cards or scoring this year; start and finish where it is convenient for you. Door prizes will be drawn the week after each Poker Run Saturday. Winners will be notified by phone or mail. Participants will have an additional chance to win a door prize for each Poker Run Saturday they sign up for.
While on the Poker Run, take a photo or selfie to email to ljones@co.westmoreland.pa.us so it can be posted online as part of the 2020 Poker Run album. Email photos for an additional chance to win door prizes.
This year’s sponsors and patrons include Mains Chiropractic, Invisible Man Brewing, Bill and Barb Botti, Angelo and Friends, Jim and Jackie Timko, Furyan, Flat Tire Co. Bike Shop, Bicycle Shop (Youngwood), and Cycle Sport and Ski.
Participants can choose which trail group they would like their entry fees to be credited toward.
For a registration form, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
