Registration for the 2021 edition of St. Vincent College’s popular Challenge Program, a STEM-based academic summer program for students in grades PK-5, is now open.
This year’s Challenge Program will take place from June 28 through July 2. Due to CDC guidelines, this year’s Challenge Program will be offered only as a day camp. Space is limited and registration will close on June 23 or when the program is full. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The theme for the 2021 Challenge Program is “Galactic Mission 2021.” Pre-school and kindergarten-aged students will participate in the Micro Tots half-day program, scheduled each day from 9 a.m. to noon, while students in grades 1 to 5 will participate in the Micro Force day program, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Micro Tots students will be provided a snack and drink each day, while lunch will be provided daily to the Micro Force students. Due to ongoing renovations in the Saint Vincent College Community Center Dining Hall, the students will be provided boxed lunches.
The Micro Force program allows students in grades 1 to 5 the opportunity to participate in academically and creatively theme-based experiences, led by certified elementary teachers. These interactive courses happen throughout the day. Additionally, the children will be involved in an immersion experience, with planned events and group opportunities. A counselor will remain all day with the group of children to help them throughout their experience, while students will be provided with lunch and a snack each day.
Preschool and kindergarten students are invited to take part in the half-day Micro Tots program (9 a.m. to noon), which will feature multiple learning experiences with galactic missions incorporated throughout. Students will be provided a snack each day, while each class is taught by a certified teacher and counselors will be on hand. Students will participate in activities and lessons both inside and outside.
Special consideration will be given this year to CDC guidelines and SVC campus recommendations to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all involved. The program will take advantage of as many outdoor opportunities as possible on the St. Vincent campus.
All Challenge Program instructors are certified students who are either St. Vincent College alumni or current graduate students. All program counselors are undergraduate majors in the college’s department of education training to become teachers. Counselors and instructors undergo thorough training to ensure the enjoyment and safety of the children.
The Challenge Program has been held at St. Vincent College since 1982 and is currently under the leadership of Dr. Kathleen Beining, assistant professor of education and director of PreK – secondary education programs at SVC.
Complete information on the 2021 SVC Challenge Program, including pricing, can be found at www.stvincentchallenge.org.
Parents of children who wish to attend and who may have a special need or concern are asked to contact Beining at Kathleen.beining@stvincent.edu. In the past, the program has been able to address a variety of concerns to enable many students to attend.
