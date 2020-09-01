A strange thing happened to me recently. I was interviewing the owner of the Charleston Tea Plantation over the phone for a story I was writing about historic estates in the South. After we’d nearly wrapped everything up the gentleman said to me, “You’ve asked me all these questions. Now I have one for you: What happened on Aconcagua?”
After I picked my jaw up off of the floor, I realized that prior to our interview he must have done a little checking up on me. “I read some of your articles about it,” he added. “I’m really impressed. I used to live in Argentina. That’s a hell of a mountain.”
I told him, “Don’t be too impressed. I got a bad case of altitude sickness and the approach camp doctor forced me to descend.”
And he replied, like the little devil I’m convinced often squats on my shoulder, “Still impressive. When are you going back?”
A day later, Facebook notified me that exactly two years prior I’d begun my ascent of Aconcagua. The trepidation, determination, exhaustion and pure, primal joy of it came flooding back instantly, filling me like it had when I was there — on the tallest mountain in the Western Hemisphere — trying to make my way to the seemingly impossible height of 22,841 feet. I felt this odd yearning for the mountain. I missed it, like it was a beloved person I hadn’t seen in far too long.
Or maybe I was missing me, that person I’d been when I climbed it — the person I hadn’t seen in far too long. Back then I was pretty close to fearless. I was in the best shape of my life, able to hop on an elliptical wearing a 30-pound weight vest with the machine set to its highest, hardest levels. I’d go for almost an hour before I stumbled off, legs leaden, so sweaty it almost looked like I’d just stepped out of a swimming pool.
I loved who I was then — the way I looked, the way I felt. But I still didn’t get past the first 6 miles on Aconcagua, didn’t get any higher than maybe 9,000 feet or so. And although the camp doctor told me my weakness — my inability, eventually, to even put one foot in front of the other — was caused by mountain sickness, I fret it was really because I didn’t train hard enough.
But there was something about Aconcagua that was different than the other high-elevation peaks I’d summited. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Colorado’s Quandary seem benign and welcoming compared to Aconcagua. There were members of my team who were real athletes, like the Brazilian man who had run marathons in Antarctica and at Everest Base Camp. It was his second attempt to summit Aconcagua. He had been sent down mountain sick the first time and was ill again this go-round, forced to hang back and try to acclimate when the rest of the team went on. I still wonder if he made it up. I don’t think he did.
In the two years since Aconcagua I’ve gotten out of shape. I don’t train anymore. I’ve lost my mom and been in a car accident. I’ve been depressed. And I’m two years further into my 50s. The idea of tackling that beast again is ridiculous. I’d have to train harder than I can imagine. I’d have to go back to Colorado and summit some more 14-ers (those are peaks that exceed 14,000 feet). And worst of all, I’ve been on Aconcagua now. It’s a mean, mean mountain. Hot and dry, mostly scree, with almost no vegetation, even below the tree line. It’s terrifying.
But, still ... I miss it. I miss how alive being on Aconcagua made me feel. How good it felt to attempt something ridiculous. Something grand. Something I might well not be able to do. I’ve always admired those humans who aim so high that it’s a bit of a miracle if they succeed. I’ve always found inspiration in their off-kilter dreams. I think I’d like to be among their company again.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
