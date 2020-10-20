Rebooted: When I’m 54

I spent my 51st birthday quietly, with my parents and aunt and uncle. They had a small cake for me and sang a loud and rousing “Happy Birthday.” There were cards, though I don’t recall if I had any presents to unwrap. But it was so special. Most crucially because my mom was still alive. And also because in two days I’d be on my way to climb Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain on the African continent, fulfilling a promise I’d made to myself (and everyone who reads this column) a year previously.
That journey has been on my mind a lot thanks to Facebook Memories, which have filled my feed and my brain with posts I’d made about the trip, like the way I wrote about my first day in Tanzania. I was joyously overwhelmed: “The donkey-led carts and the schoolchildren in their tidy uniforms and the three-wheeled taxis and the bundles atop the women’s heads and the red earth and the maize fields and the pink blossoms and the bicycles and dogs and goat herders and little buses and noisy trucks and all of it under the shrouded gaze of the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.”
I may be a travel and adventure journalist, but like every other American I’m now confined to this country thanks to the pandemic. Right now, all I have are memories of Tanzania and the peak that froze my hair white and took a few of my toenails — the loss caused by my boots rubbing against them as I descended. I remember standing at the summit of 19,341 feet — so high that I was actually looking down at the clouds. I remember the exhilaration I felt, as bone weary as I was, at meeting my goal.
There was more to that trip, too — though I was too exhausted to absorb much of it. After spending a day at our lodge following our descent from Kili, I took a three-day safari to the Ngorongoro Crater, which is filled with so many iconic animals it’s unreal. I saw hippos and buffalo, zebras and hyenas — by far my favorite animal due to how absolutely disreputable they look, like they’re slinking home after a long and nefarious night out. Toward the end of the safari, we stopped next to a pride of lions, lazing on the dusty road. As spectacular as it all was, I nodded off from time to time in our vehicle, still so spent from the climb a few days earlier that I couldn’t keep my eyes open.
This year’s birthday came with not a lot of anticipation. Of course, that’s life in the time of the coronavirus, isn’t it?
We managed a short visit to Altoona to see my aunt and uncle. My boyfriend, Matt, and I were supposed to go kayaking, but that plan fell apart under stormy skies, brutally high temperatures and the general lethargy that has overtaken me during quarantine. (Is it just me, or is it this challenging for everyone to change out of jammies?) Unfortunately, the inflatable kiddie pool he ordered for me didn’t arrive — and as I write this, still hasn’t. Delivery times may vary a lot during the pandemic.
But there were other gifts, including one of my mom’s bracelets from my dad that I tried hard not to cry over. Cake and ice cream, too, and homemade pizza, which Matt baked. I cracked open a book I’d been saving for my birthday. We signed up for Apple TV, so we could watch
“The Morning Show,” with Jennifer Aniston, which is excellent, by the way.
And that was it — no anticipation of upcoming, far-away adventures. Instead, my birthday showed me how critical it is during this time to try to live without expectations. It’s something Buddhists have been trying to teach the rest of us for a long time, and I’ve always been pretty much a failure at it. I want big moments and even bigger mountains. But how lovely it is to let all that go, all those desires and expectations, at least for a little while.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
