Rebooted: Paddling Pittsburgh

When I was growing up, Pittsburgh wasn’t a place you really wanted to visit.
The three famous rivers that flowed through it, along with the very air itself, had been woefully polluted by the mills that had earned Pittsburgh the nickname “Steel City.” And in the late 1970s, those mills began closing up, so not only was Pittsburgh dirty — it was desperate. Unemployment soared, and residents fled for greener pastures. Of course, I didn’t know all this when I was forced to visit relatives there as a kid. I just knew it was ugly and there wasn’t much to do. I didn’t want to be there.
Fast forward 40-some years and Pittsburgh has managed to clean itself up. It has reinvented itself as a shining city on a hill, now rightfully ranking on all kinds of “best” lists, and tourism is booming as a result. There’s plenty to do these days, including paddling the once-filthy waters cutting through its now gleaming downtown.
In fact, just across the Roberto Clemente Bridge from the cultural district — not much more than a few steps from the Pirates’ beautiful baseball stadium, PNC Park — Venture Outdoors North Shore rents kayaks to tourists and residents alike who come to put in on the Allegheny River.
Kayaking, as I happily discovered, is one of those activities that can become even more magical when you do it in an urban environment. It’s the oddity of it, I think — the sense that you’re doing something you shouldn’t quite be doing where you’re doing it. I felt the same sense of wonder when I went swimming — naked as the day I was born — in Zurich’s Limmat River.
The water is so pristine there that historic bath houses dot the river’s banks. It’s nothing special for the Swiss to swim without suits a few yards from Zurich’s famed financial institutions, but it was so sublimely strange for me that it remains one of my favorite travel memories.
The Allegheny isn’t clean enough that I’d consider swimming in it, but I sure did love kayaking it. It was one of the first adventures I had with the man I was falling for, and watching his 6-foot-3-inch frame paddle against the current was almost as enticing as watching the city go by. Almost. Pittsburgh is blessed with a stunning skyline, and as the kayak slid through the water, I remember thinking it had never looked as lovely to me as it did on that brilliantly sunny, late spring day last year.
There were a few other kayaks here and there, but not many motorized boats went by, which kept the water relatively calm. Plump ducks floated by here and there, looking pleased with themselves in that way that ducks do. We headed upriver, first passing under the Andy Warhol Bridge and then the Rachel Carson Bridge, named — like the Roberto Clemente Bridge — after famous Pittsburghers and known collectively as The Three Sisters.
We didn’t go far that day — maybe a mile or two. But it was far enough that we passed the convention center and the Strip District, a warehouse-filled neighborhood that was once the city’s mercantile hub and is now becoming ever trendier as it fills with upscale restaurants and sleek nightclubs. And then we were past that beautiful skyline and the buildings appeared more industrial, like the headquarters of small corporations. We paddled under the Interstate 579 overpass, less charming than the graceful Three Sisters, eventually making it as far as the 16th Street Bridge.
Then we turned, heading back to the put in. We had tickets to see the Pirates play the Chicago Cubbies, and although, as a former Chicago resident, I’d be rooting for the former and Matt for the latter, we didn’t want to be late. As I watched the setting sunglinting against the skyline, I considered the possibility that the formerly grubby, depressed old steel town had evolved into one of the country’s most vibrant cities. It wasn’t just Matt I was falling for that afternoon.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
