Rebooted: More Than Just a Walk in the Preserve

It’s a bit like a riddle, maybe that one about the tree falling in the woods. What’s a wildflower preserve without wildflowers? As I learned in October at Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve in Bucks County, it’s a walk in the woods. A really, really lovely walk in the woods. Because, let’s be honest, getting out somewhere that isn’t our backyard or someplace close to it is a special experience these days no matter what.
That’s not to say we didn’t see any flowers. We did. A couple of kinds, actually. About halfway through our amble down some of the 4.5 miles of path the preserve offers we spotted goldenrod. Almost 3 feet tall and reedy, topped by small bursts of yellow blooms, it made us feel a little like we’d hit the posy jackpot after all that walking. I liked the asters we saw a little bit later even more. Though they looked like they were a bit past their prime, the small bursts of purple color coming from the tiny flowers’ centers beautifully complemented autumn’s golden hues.
Of course, those golds, the reds and oranges, the purples and browns are nature’s gifts to us as we prepare for the long winter ahead. And the 134-acre wildflower preserve, while admittedly lacking in blooming perennials, was dense with trees at the height of their most brilliant color. As we strolled, Matt, my boyfriend, counted them off to me: beech and oak, maple and sourwood, plus poplar, birch and hickory. But while their intense and varying hues, lit up by the sun’s rays and framed against the cloudless, bright blue sky, were undeniably spectacular, I enjoyed the sounds nearly as much.
As we crossed over streams, there was not only the plinking, pleasing melody of the water finding its way around rocks, but also the hollow thonking of our footsteps trodding against the bridge’s wood. Here and there squirrels chittered at us, while the wind brushing the treetops was a refrain so soothing I stood for a bit with my eyes closed, listening, a smile on my face. It was so relaxing I might as well have been in a spa — Mother Earth’s very own sanitarium. But best of all were the sounds of the leaves crunching underfoot, fall’s most reliable soundtrack.
The longer we walked, the more it dawned on me that I was enjoying the preserve just fine, wildflowers or not. Much as middle age has its own pleasures that offset the loss of youth (bidding goodbye to the need to please everyone is a big one; a well-developed sense of irony, I’d argue, is another), autumn offers joys just as delightful as those of nubile, energetic summer. You just have to know how to pay attention. And jettison your expectations.
So as we continued our walk, we became more careful to note the gifts from nature big and small. There was the maroon-and-black-striped woolly bear caterpillar, the first of the season I’d seen, which Matt moved from the trail with great care. The last few bumblebees, humming to and fro as they tottered through the air. And a cabbage white butterfly, a pest in our garden, but delicate and lovely here.
There were larger, stouter charms scattered through the preserve, too, like the stone overpass beautiful enough we sat gazing at it from a bench for a good while. Dubbed the Pidcock Creek Bridge, it was built in 1933, at the height of the Depression, with help from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s brilliant program, the Civilian Conservation Corps. Its proud history made it one of my favorite features of the landscape, even more so than the stone spring house more recently erected beside the lotus-dappled pond on the preserve’s edge, stunning though it is.
After a few hours the sun started to sink slowly behind the glorious foliage and it was time for us to leave. We decided we’d return in the warmer weather to see those highly hyped wildflowers we’d missed, though the truth was, we agreed, we hadn’t really missed them at all.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
