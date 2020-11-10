Rebooted: Don’t Rock the Boat

Back when my mom was a teenager growing up in Altoona, she used to hang out at Raystown Lake. Before she died — it’s hard to believe it’s been two years now — she wistfully described to me her summers spent in the bright sun and cool lake waters. She swam and lazed about and even went water skiing, I think.
My dad used to visit Raystown, too, when he was young. But somehow — even though the lake isn’t far from State College, where I was raised — I never made it there. Even as an adult, back home to help take care of my mom, I never ventured to Raystown. When I was able to, I headed across the ocean, intent on far more exotic destinations.
With my passport now tucked away thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve decided to explore places within driving distance. And my first stop, in honor of my mom, was Raystown Lake. So on an utterly gorgeous late summer day — not too hot, not too cool, but just right, a rarity in Pennsylvania — my father, my boyfriend and I packed up a cooler and headed off to Heritage Cove Resort. The 90-minute drive on winding back roads, along pastures and corn fields and thick, verdant forest was spectacular enough that I wondered if the lake could outdo it. It did.
Heritage Cove Resort, tucked away on the southern, rural end of Raystown, is perhaps less well-known than the other properties that ring the 8,300-surface-acre reservoir, and all the better for it. Business is booming. The pandemic is bringing in customers desperate for a safe way to enjoy themselves, but the resort still seemed peaceful. I’ve heard from friends that the campground there is wonderful, and their cottages look adorable online, but we only had time for a half-day pontoon rental that morning.
As I chatted with the owner, an elegant woman named Sandi, I promised myself I’d try to get back for a couple of quiet days before they close for the season at the end of October. I’ve been yearning for a getaway like that, the ideal panacea for COVID blues.
After a short lesson on how to drive a pontoon, Matt began guiding the boat through the no-wake zone. Long, narrow and serpentine, surrounded by the greenest rolling mountains, Raystown seems more the river it once was than the lake it became when the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River was first dammed in 1905. We spotted wildlife everywhere — powerful and prehistoric-looking great blue herons standing along the shoreline; graceful raptors soaring overhead; even little red-eared slider turtles sitting on logs poking through the water. But we saw almost no people, passing only one powerboat and a couple kayaks. Sandi had told me Mondays are particularly serene on Raystown. She was right.
Around mile marker 24, I asked Matt to stop the boat, intent on getting into the water I’d heard so much about from my mom. There was a short ladder off of the back, so I jumped in there, bracing myself, certain the water would be freezing cold. That was perhaps the day’s biggest surprise: how warm, how welcoming Raystown Lake felt against my skin. The water temperature was in the high 70s, if not the low 80s, about the same as the air. It was delicious.
I stayed close to the boat — there was a strong current, and I’m not the best swimmer — urging my dad into the lake. He stayed where he was, too comfortable relaxing on the padded bench up front, but with a great splash, Matt joined me. Together we marveled over the reservoir’s other great surprise: how absolutely crystal clear the water is. I later learned Raystown is said to serve up the clearest lake water in all of Pennsylvania (it’s also the largest lake contained entirely within the state), and I believe it. I could see my toes plainly enough to yearn for a pedicure.
I loved those too-short hours at Raystown, not only because it made me feel closer to my mom, but because it reminded me that sometimes the best adventures can be found close to home.
For more information, visit heritagecove.com.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
