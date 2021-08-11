The path before me is dappled with sunlight. It falls in warm beams, alighting here and there on the verdant trees that line Long Point Trail. Many, including maple, oak and poplar, are deciduous; some, like hemlock and pine, are evergreens. They share space with the great, glossy masses of mountain laurel and rhododendron for which West Virginia, like Pennsylvania, is famous.
I wonder if the foliage is blocking sound. It’s quiet here, enough so that I see a big, wide-eyed doe stopped ahead on the trail. She’s completely unconcerned with me; her tail remains pointed downward, proof of her calm. As I approach, she ambles off through thickets of flowering blackberry bushes, with not a glance backward.
By all accounts hikers should be all over this trail. It’s said to be the most popular in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the country’s newest national park. But I’m alone with the stunning landscape, hushed — save for the occasional call of birds — as a secret. I’m grateful. The stillness gives me time to chew over my memories of the gorge, the rough and rugged landscape that changed my life.
It was here, some 15 years ago, that I experienced my first taste of outdoor adventure. Before I’d visited this area, I could count the times on my fingers I’d ventured into the wild. I was raised to value the culture of cities over the offerings of Mother Nature, so I had always spent more time in museums and theaters than forests and rivers.
But when I got the chance to visit New River Gorge, known for its diversity of outdoor adventure, I jumped at the chance. Memorists, I figured, need new experiences to write about, and that’s exactly what I encountered at the gorge. Over the course of two action-packed days I ziplined, went horseback riding and even hopped into a World War II-era biplane, screaming mightily as the pilot etched corkscrews across the sky.
Most memorably, I tackled the famous whitewater, surging with spring rain and snow melt. The monstrous Class IV and V rapids — the biggest navigable by commercial rafting trips — defeated me utterly. I was unceremoniously bounced from the boat twice that day, even ending up once under it, an experience I promised myself I’d spend the rest of my life trying not to repeat.
And yet from that weekend on, I was hooked. Drawn by the thrills, addicted to the adrenaline, I went on to push my luck at all manner of insane outdoor sport, from volcano boarding to skydiving, race car driving to paragliding. I became more fearless with each outing, and my life grew beyond my wildest dreams, even encompassing a trip to Africa to climb the fabled Mount Kilimanjaro, all thanks to that first weekend I spent in New River Gorge.
I continue striding down the trail; now coming closer to its finish, it dips sharply downward, encompassing large stones, smoothed by the treads of the hiking boots that have come before mine. It’s a bit of a scramble to make it down the stones, but the years of experience I have trodding earth all over the planet keep my feet steady. And then I’m at the geological feature that gives the trail its name — a massive, pointed rock, sticking out into the open air of the gorge.
Carefully climbing it, I walk to its end. The view takes my breath away. Before me unfurls the New River Gorge Bridge, 876 feet high, and 3,030 feet long. The country’s third highest bridge, it’s also the longest single arch bridge in the Western Hemisphere. It arcs over the impossibly tall, steep gorge, the rushing river far below looking like little more than an unspooled black ribbon.
The New was named a national river in 1978, but it wasn’t until the end of last December that 53 miles of the waterway and a significant slice of land around it were upgraded to national park status. It’s been a long, long time coming, but as I stand staring out at its heart, I can’t think of anywhere else that deserves the designation more.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
