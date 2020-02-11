Serendipity doesn’t happen on every journey. But I’ve found that when it does it inevitably makes memories that are by far the most cherished of the entire adventure.
This kind of thing, for example, happens a lot in Ireland — not so surprising when you consider the magic routinely at work there. Ireland is the kind of place where you can make plans to attend the funeral of a national football legend, miss the event because the morning gets away from you and then walk into your local pub to find a wake for the guy in full swing that includes the former prime minister of the country, who will then spend the afternoon chatting you up.
That’s serendipity or at least what I call serendipity.
But travel serendipity doesn’t always have to be so...rowdy. Sometimes it blesses you with quiet, simple but no less exquisite pleasures. My last encounter with this kind of happy happenstance took place during a visit to Dorchester County, Maryland, last summer. I’d just visited the sleek and impressive Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, where I discovered that in addition to escaping slavery herself and helping about 70 of her family and friends do the same, Harriet Tubman carried a sharpshooter rifle and worked as a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War, was a tireless suffragist and opened a home for the aged well into her 80s.
Tubman was one serious badass, and if I didn’t know nearly as much about her as I should have before taking a stroll through the center, I fell in love with her after I did. I said so to Matt Meredith, of Blackwater Adventures, where I stopped next. I wanted to rent a bike there so I could explore Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, but when Matt heard what a Tubman fan I’d just become he suggested I accompany him to the old defunct country store his family had purchased. Tubman’s life was forever changed there, he told me. History had been made on its creaking wooden floorboards. Without thinking twice, I put my biking plans on hold and headed out with Matt.
It turns out that in antebellum days Bucktown Village Store was owned by one of Matt’s ancestors. When he talks about what happened to Tubman there, it’s with a kind of intimate immediacy that is undeniably powerful. As he unlocked the door and we entered the main room that is almost the entirety of the building, Matt explained that this was the location where it’s believed Tubman made her first stand against oppression — and nearly died for it. Tubman, he said, was just a young girl when, while on a visit to the store, she refused to help a slaveholder catch an enslaved man who had run away. The slaveholder threw a 2-pound weight at the man, missed and hit Tubman. The impact fractured her skull.
The little store, lined with forgotten shelves painted a worn robin’s egg blue, looks much like it did when a girl turned into an unlikely hero, on her way to becoming a legend. This is no sanitized version of history, no theater set, carefully recreated. The Merediths have kept it as authentic and solemn as a church. The past feels as palpable there as the rusty wood stove squatting in the middle of the room. Odd bits and bobs are everywhere, a duck decoy here, a lobster trap there and even a scale, Matt tells me, from which the slaveholder might have snatched the weight that struck Tubman.
The injury from that blow, Matt concludes, before walking me out the door, would cause Tubman seizures for the rest of her long life. It also brought her what she thought were visions of God and fevered dreams of escaping slavery she would pursue passionately. Without this trauma, Tubman might never have evolved into the woman who would change not only the course of individual lives, but also that of an entire nation.
As I settled into my car, I had goosebumps running over my arms. I felt like I’d just traveled through time to spend a few moments with Tubman, a serendipitous excursion I didn’t plan but for which I’m profoundly grateful.
For more information, visit visitdorchester.org.
Jill Gleeson is never far from adventure. Follow her journey on her blog at gleesonreboots.com.
