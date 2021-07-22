To the Lifestyles editor:
The West Newton Public Library held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new children’s room on Wednesday, June 30, after a year’s delay because of COVID.
The renovation and design were dedicated in memory of former board member Patty Medsger and her mother, Emma Jean Pritchard, for their contributions to the library. The event was attended by family and friends and concluded with light refreshments.
The library board would like to thank everyone who donated funds in memory of Patty and Emma Jean. These funds along with a bequest from a longtime patron and a grant from the Trixie Puff Foundation were used to make the renovations to the library.
Please stop in and bring the kids for a visit to our public library. We are located at 124 N. Water St., West Newton, PA 15089. Our hours of operation are Monday and Thursday noon-5 p.m., Wednesday noon-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
You may reach us by calling 724-633-0798 or emailing westnewton@wlnonline.org.
Our upcoming events are posted on our Facebook page and our website at westnewtonlibrary.com.
Robin Matty
West Newton Public Library director
