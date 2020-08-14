The Westmoreland Diversity Coalition and The Westmoreland Museum of American Art are excited to announce the 10 artists that have been selected for the Diversity Billboard Art Project: Edith Abeyta, Dorion Barill, Tina Williams Brewer, Alejandro Fiez, Fran Flaherty, Shane Pilster, Amun Ray, Susanne Slavick, Ginger Brooks Takahashi and Alisha B. Wormsley.
The Diversity Billboard Art Project is a public art campaign that will display 10 new works of art, curated by The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and informed by an advisory team of community members, on billboards around Westmoreland County.
Each artist is commissioned to create an original artwork, inspired by the theme “Make Our Differences Our Strengths,” that visually conveys how diversity and inclusion can make Westmoreland County communities stronger.
Due to their artistic excellence and compelling proposals, these 10 artists were chosen by a selection committee — comprised of representatives from the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition board, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and Westmoreland County community — from a pool of over 50 applicants.
The artworks will be installed on specific billboards along routes 22, 30, 31, 51, 56, 119 and 217, and Interstate 76, starting in October and be on view at each location for 12 to 24 weeks.
To allow the public to experience all 10 artworks at once and more deeply engage with and reflect upon the overall message, the Coalition plans to host additional exhibitions featuring the artists’ works in the Greensburg, Jeannette, Murrysville and New Kensington areas.
These exhibitions will be contingent on pending health and safety protocols. The first exhibition of the 10 artworks is planned to be at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art starting on Oct. 16.
“The 10 artists chosen had the strongest, most captivating proposals,” noted Anne Kraybill, director/CEO of the museum. “Each artist works with differing mediums, from textiles and oil paints to video and digital illustration, and their works of art promise to be powerful, provocative, and ultimately, creating a positive impact in Westmoreland County. We are excited to see their finished pieces and share them with our community at the museum.”
The Diversity Billboard Art Project was made possible through a recent grant award of $150,000 from the Heinz Endowments Just Arts program to the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition. The Heinz Endowments Just Arts Program is an initiative that supports artists, organizations and communities who harness the power of the arts to respond to social issues affecting the Pittsburgh region and beyond.
