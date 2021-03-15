The coronavirus (COVID-19) has had significant impacts on traditional shopping malls and other “big box” retailers. What are the potential options for owners of large retail spaces to reinvigorate the retail space in a post-COVID world, or pivot to other forms of development?
Join Penn State Extension at noon on March 31 for the “Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Potential Redevelopment Options for Retail Spaces” webinar to learn more. Adam Cook, CNU-A NCI FBCI, of Principal Urbanist Seamless Collaborative, will be featured.
“The last several years has seen the age of online shopping and the negative consequences on traditional shopping malls and some “big box” retailers. Now you have the impact of COVID-19 on these prior trends and there is a significant threat to the future existence of these retail establishments,” Cook said. “What are the some of the potential new types of tenants that could fill this existing retail spaces?”
The webinar will also discuss the potential for all or a portion of the mall space to be adaptively reused or redeveloped as affordable, senior, or market rate housing, and explores other potential redevelopment options. Case studies of mall sites around the country that have been redeveloped as illustrations of innovative redevelopment options will be included, too.
Additionally, at noon on March 17, Penn State Extension will host a Making Planning More Adaptable webinar.
The webinar will feature Leonardo Vazquez, AICP/PP, of The National Consortium for Creative Placemaking and New England College.
“There are three approaches to urban planning: prescriptive, proscriptive and adaptive. The adaptive approach is best suited for times of rapid change and uncertainty,” Vazquez said. “We will talk about how planners and organizations that rely on prescriptive and proscriptive strategies can modify their practice to be more adaptive.”
This interactive webinar, with some coaching thrown in, will help you and your organization be better prepared to do more collaborative, culturally competent and cost-effective planning. There will be an open and supportive conversations to help you and your organizations achieve more by being more effective in your planning.
This is a part of the Penn State Extension Winter/Spring 2021 Land Use Webinar series runs through May 19. The webinar series assists municipal elected and appointed officials, planners, landowners, farmers, and community organizations in being informed regarding land use issues and decisions in their communities.
All topics and dates in the webinar series include:
- March 17 — Making Planning More Adaptable – “Adaptive Planning”
- April 21 — Planning for Growth, Prosperity & Resiliency: Using the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies (CEDS) plan and process to innovate and guide strategic growth
- May 19 — Community Needs Assessments That Planners Should Know About
All of these programs will be recorded and available for viewing.
The cost of the webinar series is $50 for all five sessions, or $95 for all five sessions for those who want to receive AICP certification maintenance credits from the American Planning Association. The cost is also $95 for all five sessions for Professional Engineers needing PDH credits.
In addition, Registered Landscape Architects can receive continuing education credits for a fee of $65.
For more information, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or by email at ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/land-use-webinar.
Another Penn State Extension webinar series encourages Pennsylvania farmers to discover opportunities to cut back on costs by improving energy efficiency and management practices with the Farm Energy Day webinar series. The first installment will be held on March 18 at noon and will discuss solar power on farms.
Other topics in the series include:
March 25 – Energy Answers for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers
April 1 – High Efficiency Lighting
April 8 – Making the Most of Your Heating Options
April 15 – Biogas Digesters for Heat and Power
April 22 – Analyzing Your Farm’s Utility Bills
April 29 – Dairy Farm Energy Efficiency Opportunities
May 6 – Poultry Farm Energy Efficiency Opportunities
This series is provided with support and funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) State Energy Program. Pennsylvania farmers who participate will have the opportunity to request a timer for their engine block heater.
There is no cost to attend these webinars. To learn more or register for the any of these webinars, visit www.bit.ly/farmenergyday.
