Farmers markets have long served to increase food access in low-income areas, support small farmers and local businesses, and bolster a strong local economy. Now, with food insecurity heightened, the agricultural food supply chain is at risk. However, while local economies are devastated by business closures, farmers markets can fill a critical health and economic gap.
Penn State Extension will discuss how farmers markets have become an integral part of our communities during the “Farmers Markets Before, During and Post COVID-19” webinar at noon on Sep. 6. The webinar will be eligible for 1.25 CM credits for AICP planners.
“Deemed essential businesses by several states including Pennsylvania, farmers markets underwent huge changes when COVID-19 struck in March 2020,” said Brian Moyer, Penn State Extension educator. “The outcome has seen markets attract different customers and have changed how markets are viewed within their communities.”
This is the third webinar in the Penn State Extension Land Use webinar, which assists municipal officials, planners, landowners, farmers, and community organizations in being informed regarding land use issues and decisions in their communities.
Other topics and dates in the webinar series include:
Oct. 21 — Planning Commission Boards in PA: Requirements & Recommendations
Nov. 18 — Changing Consumer Food Sourcing in the COVID-19 Pandemic
All these programs will be recorded and available for viewing. The cost of the webinar series is $50 for all five sessions, or $95 for all five sessions for those who want to receive AICP certification maintenance credits from the American Planning Association. The cost is also $95 for all five sessions for Professional Engineers needing PDH credits.
In addition, registered landscape architects can receive continuing education credits for a fee of $65.
For more information, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or email at ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/land-use-webinar.
