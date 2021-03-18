Penn State Extension has received funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Health Capacity building initiative and with support from the Penn State Master Well Owner Network to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Westmorland County using private water wells, springs or cisterns.
Each water supply will receive testing through a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental (DEP) state accredited water testing laboratory for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead and copper.
Registration will be limited to approximately 33 households. Each household must own or rent a primary residence — no camps — in Westmoreland County that uses a private well, spring or cistern for a drinking water supply. Registrants are required to attend a one-hour initial webinar at noon April 12 to learn about the testing program.
After attending the webinar, homeowners will be able to pick up a water testing kit. Further instructions will be provided during the initial webinar. Optional follow-up webinars will be offered to provide interpretation of results and to answer questions.
Registration and more information for the testing programs is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/private-water-supply-education-and-water-testing-in-westmoreland-county.
For any questions about this no-cost testing program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu.
