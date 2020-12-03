Penn State Extension to host Practical Solutions to Increase Lamb and Kid Survival Webinar
Penn State Extension invites sheep and goat producers, as well as other agriculture industries, to join the Practical Solutions to Increase Lamb and Kid Survival webinar from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. This webinar will take a closer look at how nutrition and certain management tasks can increase the survivability of young lambs and kids.
Dr. Robert VanSaun, Penn State Extension veterinarian, will discuss sheep and goat gestation diets, how nutritional requirements increase in late gestation and how nutrition impacts lamb and kid survivability.
There is no cost to attend the webinar. Registration is requested by Dec. 7. Participants will receive the webinar address in their confirmation email and call-in information will be provided to anyone without access to a computer and internet.
To register for the meeting, call 877-345-0691 or visit https://extension.psu.edu/practical-solutions-to-increase-lamb-and-kid-survival. For more information about the webinar, contact Melanie Barkley at the Penn State Extension Bedford County office at 814-623-4800 or meh7@psu.edu.
