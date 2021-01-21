Penn State Extension is offering a web-based seminar for anyone who has ever thought about serving on a school board, borough council or township board.
The webinar, “Toss Your Hat in Ring,” will be offered at three different times. The program provides an overview of Pennsylvania local government and the responsibilities of a township supervisor, a borough council member and a school board director. It also offers instructions on how to run, such as filing a petition, reporting campaign expenses and other important information.
During the session — scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 — a panel of local officials will talk about why they decided to run for office and recount some of their experiences since being elected.
The webinar will not offer campaign tips or strategies; instead it will focus on understanding the roles, responsibilities and personal rewards that come with public service, said Peter Wulfhorst, Penn State Extension educator and webinar coordinator.
“The people who run our local governments are our friends and neighbors — people just like us,” he said. “While having experience in community leadership helps, you do not need special training or specific experience to serve your township, borough or school district. If you are interested in serving, care about your community and are willing to learn on the job, we offer you this opportunity to learn more before you toss your hat in the ring.”
The fee for the webinar is $25 per person. Details and registration information is available at https://extension.psu.edu/toss-your-hat-in-the-ring-webinar or by contacting Wulfhorst at ptw3@psu.edu or 570-296-3400.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
Webinars are slated from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9, with a follow-up course on May 11.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
Penn State Extension is dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs serve individuals, businesses and communities, while promoting a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment, and a healthier population in Pennsylvania and beyond. With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.