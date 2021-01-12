Penn State Extension is offering a pair of webinars on understanding mental health.
Mental Health First Aid teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth and adults.
This training, according to PSU, will give participants the ability to “reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. With the growing need for services and resources to help those living with mental health conditions, as well as substance use and addiction, everyone can play an important role in helping those in crisis.”
Webinars for Mental Health First Aid will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.
For more on the webinar and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/adult-mental-health-first-aid.
The other upcoming webinar, Mental Health First Aid — Adults Working with Youth, will teach participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth.
This eight-hour training, according to PSU, “gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to children and adolescents (ages 6 to 18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. First-aiders will be required to complete a two-hour, self-paced online class before participating in a six-hour, instructor-led virtual workshop. With the growing need for services and resources to help those living with mental health conditions, as well as substance use and addiction, everyone can play an important role in helping those in crisis.”
Webinars for Mental Health First Aid — Adults Working with Youth will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 26.
For more on the webinar and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/mental-health-first-aid-adults-working-with-youth.
Additionally, individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension. The webinar will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 12, 19 and 26, with a follow-up class scheduled for April 13.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
