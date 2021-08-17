PSE: Tap Talks program Aug. 25

Justin Mansberger of Penn State Extension announced the Master Watershed Steward Program of Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will host a Tap Talks program at Levity Brewing Co. in Indiana.
Have you been looking for more ways to decrease the effects of storm water on your property? Then this upcoming Tap Talks program may be for you. The public is invited to “come out to have a drink and dinner while learning about storm water impacts and ways to improve your property.”
This Tap Talk will focus on the Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward’s new program called the Watershed Friendly Property Certification Program. The Tap Talk will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., Unit A, Indiana.
This Tap Talk will include a presentation about the program as well as cover the importance of minimizing storm water impacts on your property. This presentation/program is applicable to any home or business owners who are looking for more ways to mitigate storm water damage on their property.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome.
Register for the program or find more information at https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-tap-talks-watershed-friendly-property
For additional details, reach out to Mansberger at jxm5608@psu.edu.
