Penn State Extension plans to offer a pair of webinars on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth and adults.
PSE said Mental Health First Aid will teach participants “how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. With the growing need for services and resources to help those living with mental health conditions, as well as substance use and addiction, everyone can play an important role in helping those in crisis.”
The first session will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. to noon April 27, while another session is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. May 3 and 9 a.m. to noon May 4.
To learn more and to register for Adult Mental Health First Aid Training, go to www.extension.psu.edu/adult-mental-health-first-aid.
Another webinar, Mental Health First Aid — Adults Working with Youth, will teach participants on “how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. This eight-hour training gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to children and adolescents (ages 6-18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.
“First Aiders will be required to complete a two-hour, self-paced online class before participating in a six-hour, instructor-led virtual workshop. With the growing need for services and resources to help those living with mental health conditions, as well as substance use and addiction, everyone can play an important role in helping those in crisis.”
The first session will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 13 and 9 a.m. to noon April 14, while another session is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. May 17 and 9 a.m. to noon May 18.
To learn more and to register for Adult Mental Health First Aid Training — Adults Working with Youth, go to www.extension.psu.edu/mental-health-first-aid-adults-working-with-youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.