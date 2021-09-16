Whether you are gardening from an apartment balcony or you plant acres of land, gardeners at all levels of interest and experience are invited to a first ever virtual seminar presented by Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County.
Three nationally acclaimed speakers will present some of the latest trends in gardening and landscape design during the fall garden seminar, “Gardeners Digging Deeper.” The half-day webinar will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
An “early bird” discount is offered to all who register by Sunday, Sept. 19.
“This seminar will be of interest to both new and experienced gardeners,” says Mandy Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator for Westmoreland County. “Reconnecting with nature in our gardens, how to choose native plants, advancements in soil health and seed saving techniques are all on the agenda.”
The online seminar requires advance registration and is being presented in lieu of in-person workshops normally offered this time of year. Registrants will be able to log into the seminar to hear accredited experts from around the country while remaining in the comfort of their own homes. The seminar will be presented live only and will not be available for later viewing.
A New Garden Ethic
Benjamin Vogt headlines the day with a provocative insight on how to embrace gardens as places to create empowering social and cultural change. Vogt is ardent in his belief that “gardens are not art. They are a place for us to defy the environmental destruction all around us, challenge the social norms in landscaping, and create a place for people to deeply reconnect to nature.”
His recent book A New Garden Ethic exhorts readers to make the change to a purely native palette by digging into the psychology, sociology and theology behind our reasoning for the plants we choose, or don’t choose.
Vogt is a prolific writer, blogger, national speaker, gardener and educator living in Nebraska. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an MFA from Ohio State University.
In 2007, Vogt began turning his 5,000-square-foot yard in a residential area in Lincoln into a native plant garden that has been on tours, and featured in many national publications including Fine Gardening, Garden Design and The American Gardener. He wrote an award-winning garden column for Houzz (more than 3 million reads with 200 articles) and has contributed to books such as Lawn Gone! and Pollinator Friendly Gardening. His freelance photography and writing is featured in several publications. Vogt owns Monarch Gardens, a native plant garden consulting firm.
Digging Deep into the Soil — Organically
Kelly Orzel will share how the “no-dig” philosophy and practice will help attendees grow their most productive garden yet, arm them with new and exciting organic homegrown (free) fertilizers and tell everyone why all the hype around mycorrhizae is spot on.
Over the past 20 years, Orzel has worked as a horticulturist on a 70-acre farm, dabbled in plant biotechnology, earned her master’s degree in horticulture and run her own herb farm. The all-organic gardener grows abundant herbs, flowers and vegetables on her farm in Maine. Since 2012 she has spoken at more than 300 events and is a prolific author, recently publishing The Backyard Gardener.
The Pollinator Victory Garden
Kim Eiermann, author of the new book The Pollinator Victory Garden: Winning the War on Pollinator Decline with Ecological Gardening will discuss simple strategies to attract and support not just bees, but an array of pollinators to your garden.
Eierman left Wall Street moe than 20 years ago to become an environmental horticulturist. Her goal? To change the way we think about our landscapes in order to improve our challenged environment. As Kim tells her audiences, readers and clients, “Small changes to our landscapes can make huge environmental improvements.”
Kim founded EcoBeneficial, a horticulture communications and consulting company, to “inspire, educate and demonstrate how we can become ecological stewards of our own landscapes, no matter how large or how small.”
Based in New York, Eierman teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, The Native Plant Center, Rutgers Home Gardeners School and several other institutions.
Harvesting and Saving Seeds
Those gardeners in the midst of their own harvest will enjoy Patti Schildkamp’s talk on harvesting and storing seeds. Schildkamp is a Penn State Extension Master Gardener from Westmoreland County. The focus will be on learning the right way to harvest, process and store seeds from flowering annual plants and native perennials. You will then be ready to sow them in the fall or spring for an all-season blooming pollinator friendly garden.
To Register
Registration deadline for the Fall Seminar, “Gardeners Digging Deeper,” is Sept. 19 for the $32 “early bird” rate, which is otherwise $40 up until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1, the day before the seminar. To register go to https://extension.psu.edu/gardeners-digging-deeper-fall-garden-seminar
For further information, contact Mandy Smith at Penn State Extension, 724-837-1402.
