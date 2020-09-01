A five-part webinar series developed by Penn State Extension aims to help people better manage their mental health as they navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Webinar topics, times and dates, and registration links include:
- Helping Others in Distress — See what distress looks like and what we can do to help family, friends, co-workers and neighbors who are expressing the symptoms of distress. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Register online at extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-helping-others-in-distress
- Emotional Overload — Because of the pandemic, stress is increasing, and anxiety/depression and related disorders are on the rise. Receive information on strategies to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression including the practice of self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Register at extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-emotional-overload
- Grief, Loss and COVID-19 — Life has changed because of the pandemic. Understand grief and recognize what we are experiencing individually and collectively to help us cope as we move through these challenging times. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Register at extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-grief-loss-and-covid-19
- Substance Misuse in Times of Crisis — Life has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Understand grief and recognize what we are experiencing individually and collectively to help us cope as we move through these challenging times. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Register at extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-substance-misuse-in-times-of-crisis
- Building Resilience — What makes us stronger? Learn how coping with the current situation can support the development of skills for dealing with future challenges. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Register at extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-building-resilience
