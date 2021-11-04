Program manager hired for Grand Halle thanks to Latrobe foundation grant

1901 Church Inc. d/b/a The Steeples Project this week announced the hiring of Alyssa Wroblewski to the position of program manager for The Grand Halle on Broad Street – the organization’s first full-time employee.
Wroblewski’s mission is to solidify The Grand Halle as one of the region’s premier cultural assets by effectively managing the Halle as a concert hall and events venue.
“We are excited to have Alyssa join The Steeples Project as our first full-time employee,” said Dave Hurst, a contractor, who serves as executive director of 1901 Church Inc. “We also are deeply grateful to the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation of Latrobe for providing a grant that made this position possible.”
Wroblewski graduated from Mansfield University with bachelor’s degrees in music performance and music technology and is a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College with a master’s degree in arts management. Wroblewski has worked for the York Symphony Orchestra in York as a concert operations and personnel manager; the Pittsburgh Opera as a development intern; the National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge, Colorado, as a personnel fellow, and the Arts Management and Technology Laboratory at Carnegie Mellon as a contributor and podcast producer.
Wroblewski is excited to be in Johnstown and to complete The Grand Halle’s transformation into a self-sustaining venue and cultural staple of Johnstown. She will do so by programming traditional cultural events that honor the heritage of Cambria City and the unique qualities of the Halle. Additionally, she will program new cultural events and concerts that inspire while providing a platform for local artists to perform and showcase their work. Finally, she plans to build and maintain community partnerships in the area and boost The Grand Halle’s social media and marketing.
“My experience with the Johnstown community and 1901 Church has been phenomenal so far,” said Wroblewski. “Everyone has made me feel welcome here, and though my current level of appreciation for The Grand Halle and The Steeples Project is considerably high, it continues to grow as I learn more about the buildings and the community. I love hearing everyone’s stories and experiences with the Halle, and I plan to honor everything the community loves about the Halle while providing sustainable opportunities to keep the Halle thriving.”
The Steeples Project’s mission is to repurpose historical buildings in ways that provide people with more access to Arts and Culture, thereby expanding the community’s cultural opportunities and economic development. For other information about The Grand Halle, visit GrandHalle.com or call 814-254-4033. To learn more about The Steeples Project, visit SteeplesProject.org or call 814-536-7986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.