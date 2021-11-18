The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra board of trustees has unanimously elected musician and bank officer Mark Addleman, 36, of Somerset, to serve as JSO board president for a two-year term. Addleman is associate principal horn of the Erie Philharmonic and vice president of risk and lending operations at Somerset Trust Co.
The board also elected Bradley Holuta, Esq., JSO cellist and attorney at Marcus & Mack, as JSO board secretary. This is the first time in recent memory that the board of trustees has elected musicians to leadership roles in the orchestra’s executive team, joining JSO Principal Oboe Dr. Stephanie Caulder for a total of three musicians as voting members of the governing body of the orchestra.
Addleman has a rich history with the symphony; he counts his years in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra as one of his most significant formative experiences. He will complete a trio of leadership with Music Director James Blachly and Executive Director Jessica Satava to guide the organization beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future with “financial stability, community-focused programming, and vital music education in our community.”
In his first meeting as president, Addleman stated his goals and objectives, namely “strong and consistent support for music educators and meaningful participation in their work, paired with a focus on collaboration with arts and service organizations.”
Tickets are available at johnstownsymphony.org for Season 93, titled “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up.” On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets and learn how to participate in JSO’s ensembles, including Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.