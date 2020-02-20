Gardening season is just around the corner, and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has partnered with Grow Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to help gardeners get started on the right foot at the eighth annual Seed and Plant Swap.
The organizers said this free event features “a bustling seed exchange, conversations with expert gardeners, hands-on activities for kids and teens, and a selection of free seeds and plants for the public. The fun takes place at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh on 4400 Forbes Avenue in Oakland — just down the street from Phipps.”
Free seeds will be available that have been donated by generous local seed companies. Plus, guests are “strongly encouraged to bring their own commercial or saved seeds for swapping (open-pollinated, non-hybrid, non-GMO seeds only). Those who bring their own seeds to share will be entered in a raffle for great prizes, like a yearlong family membership to Phipps and more!”
Schedule of events:
Seed Swap begins 10 a.m.
Workshop: Seed Starting 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Raffle drawing 11:15 a.m.
Workshop: Seed Saving 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Raffle drawing 12:15 p.m.
Seed Swap ends 2 p.m.
This event is free to attend, but pre-registration is “strongly encouraged.” Register in advance at phipps.conservatory.org/SeedSwap.
Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, One Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, is a globally recognized green leader with a mission to inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse. Encompassing 15 acres including a historic 14-room glasshouse, 23 distinct indoor and outdoor gardens and industry-leading sustainable architecture and operations, Phipps attracts more than half a million visitors annually from around the world.”
Learn more at phipps.conservatory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.