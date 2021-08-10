Did you know that littering is against the law! Pennsylvania motorists can be fined up to $300 for littering from a vehicle, and many municipalities have fines for pedestrians and businesses as well. Also, according to PennDOT, the decomposition time for several commonly littered items are as follows:
Glass bottles approximately 1 million years
Aluminum cans 200-500 years
Plastic jugs 70 years
Steel cans 50 years
Cigarette butts 1-5 years.
Use your camera or mobile device to identify the worst or most unusual examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community by entering the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest.
The contest is open to amateur photographers only.
Entries should help bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment or wildlife.
Entries will be judged on six criteria: 1. anti-litter message, 2. originality, 3. photographic technique, 4. quality of photo, 5. originality of title and 6. severity of the litter. Contestants will be divided into two classes—Students (through grade 12) and adults.
Six prizes, three to each group, will be awarded with the first-place winner receiving $500, second-place $250 and third-place $100. Entrants are encouraged to initiate a cleanup of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of your efforts for additional judging points.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31, 2021.
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4-by-6 and no bigger than 8-by-10) should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) should include entrant’s 1. name, 2. address, 3. email address, 4. phone number, 5. title given to photo, 6. location of litter site and 7. how you learned of the contest. Students must also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all the above will not be judged. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, as well as previous winners, can be found at www.prc.org/lens-litter/ .
Also, if you are aware of an individual, group or organization that would be interested in helping to sponsor this program, contact lensonlitter@prc.org.
Current sponsors-to-date include the Capaldi family (Champion), Sheetz (Advocate), Wegmans (Supporter) and the Warren County Visitors Bureau.
Join the effort as a Lens on Litter sponsor and become an:
Anti-Litter Champion — $1,000
Anti-Litter Advocate — $500
Anti- Litter Supporter— $250
Contribute by visiting https://prc.networkforgood.com/
or make checks payable to Pennsylvania Resources Council and send to Pennsylvania Resources Council, Lens on Litter Photo Contest, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.