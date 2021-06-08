Pratt named a vice president at Adelphoi

Karyn Pratt has been named vice president of marketing and strategy development at Adelphoi.
She began her career at Adelphoi in 1990 and previously served as community relations coordinator, grant writer and development supervisor. Most recently, she was director of marketing and development. As vice president, she provides executive level management and coordination of organizational brand management, advertising, public relations, sustainable foundation support, internal agency communications, legislative outreach, and community and media relations. She also directs the facilitation and execution of the organization’s strategic planning efforts.
Pratt received a bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College and an MBA from Clarion University. She serves as a member of the Sexual Abuse and Prevention Network (SAPEN), Pennsylvania Council of Children Youth and Family Services, Rotary International, and the Association for Strategic Planning. She also serves as a volunteer equestrian assistant at Stoneybrook Foundation.
Adelphoi is a leading provider of services to more than 2,500 at-risk youth and families annually throughout a 30-county area. The program offers a broad continuum of care that includes group homes, foster/adoptive services, education programs, mental health services, and community-based programs. To learn more, call 724-804-7000 or visit www.adelphoi.org.
