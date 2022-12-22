Veterans residing in the Bethlen Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ligonier Township, and Ligonier Gardens Personal Care & Retirement Home had visits from the American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267 and American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267 in December.
There are currently 13 veterans residing in these facilities. Members of ALA Unit 267 purchased and wrapped gifts for each veteran. This annual project is funded by the four American Legion Post 267 family organizations, according to Carol Wolford of Unit 267.
Byers-Tosh Post 267, located at 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, welcomes veterans, sons of veterans and family members of veterans to join the American Legion family organizations. For other information and an application, contact Byers-Tosh Post 267.
