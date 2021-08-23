Pittsburgh Opera, in partnership with other performing arts organizations from Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, is requiring that guests attending indoor performances and events at its headquarters in the Strip District or the Benedum Center downtown provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Masks will also be required for all guests inside the venues should levels of community COVID-19 transmission in Allegheny County be ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the day of the event. This information is available on the CDC’s Integrate County View webpage<covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view>.
Pittsburgh Opera reserves the right to require guests to remain masked regardless of community spread if Pittsburgh Opera determines it is necessary for artist and staff safety.
These vaccine and masking policies are currently set to run through Nov. 30, 2021, and will encompass:
* Rising Stars concert<https://www.pittsburghopera.org/calendar/detail/rising-stars-concert3> — at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Sunday, Oct. 3
* Brown Bag Resident Artist concert<https://www.pittsburghopera.org/calendar/detail/october-brown-bag-concert6> — at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Saturday, Oct. 16
* Magic & Spirits Halloween party<https://www.pittsburghopera.org/calendar/detail/magic-spirits-halloween-party> — at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Saturday, Oct. 30
* The Magic Flute<https://www.pittsburghopera.org/season/the-magic-flute> — at the Benedum Center, Nov. 6, 9, 12, 14, 2021
* Brown Bag Resident Artist concert<https://www.pittsburghopera.org/calendar/detail/november-brown-bag> — at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Saturday, Nov. 13
“Safety continues to be our number one priority,” said Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. “Knowing their fellow audience members are vaccinated helps patrons better enjoy our performances. For our younger audience members who aren’t yet eligible for a vaccine, we hope their parents consider a negative test a worthwhile investment to enable them to experience our beautiful art, especially the family favorite ‘The Magic Flute.’”
Additionally, these vaccination requirements will apply to all guests at Pittsburgh Opera’s Diamond Horseshoe Dinner<https://www.pittsburghopera.org/calendar/detail/diamond-horseshoe-dinner>, Oct. 30 at the Omni William Penn Hotel. Pittsburgh Opera will adhere to the Omni’s safety policies and protocols <https://www.omnihotels.com/omni-safe-and-clean> for this event as well.
* Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket.
* “Fully vaccinated” means that on the date of the performance, a guest has received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days prior.
* The only exceptions are for children under the age of 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Guests who fall into one of these exception categories must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time. COVID-19 tests must be administered by an official testing center. Self-administered tests will not be accepted.
Together with the proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport.
Guests younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID. Guests under 12, and guests younger than 18 without a photo ID, must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.
The following documentation is considered proof of vaccination:
* Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered) OR
* A photo of a vaccination card as a separate document OR
* A photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device OR
* Use of a Digital Vaccination Passport app OR
* Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.
Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.
Full details on all Pittsburgh Opera’s COVID-19 protocols and layered-defense strategy are available at pittsburghopera.org/covid<;https://www.pittsburghopera.org/tickets/covid-protocols/>, and will continue to be updated in real time whenever conditions dictate that policies need to be adjusted.
Like their colleagues throughout the Cultural District, Pittsburgh Opera will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety officials and will re-evaluate these policies in coming months.
