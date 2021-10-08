Pittsburgh Opera returns to the Benedum Center, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with Mozart’s most-celebrated opera - the mystical adventure "The Magic Flute."
Young Prince Tamino embarks on a hero’s quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Pamina from Sarastro’s clutches. Along the way, he learns that things aren’t always as they seem. Aided by a magic flute, and accompanied by his trusty sidekick Papageno the bird catcher, Tamino pursues truth and reason, love and enlightenment.
"Full of beautiful melodies and enchanting characters, this timeless tale of light battling darkness will delight adults and children alike."
Per Pittsburgh Opera's COVID safety protocols, patrons must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and wear face coverings (masks). Full details, including vaccination exceptions for children who aren't old enough to be vaccinated and others, are available at pittsburghopera.org/COVID.
Pittsburgh Opera has a no-hassle refund policy for all 2021–22 operas so patrons can purchase their tickets with confidence. Pittsburgh Opera will offer full refunds for any patrons who notify us that they need to cancel their tickets at least one hour prior to their performance start time.
Additional Performance Details
When:
Sat., Nov. 6, * 8 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 9, * 7 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 12, * 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 14, * 2 p.m.
Run Time: 2 hours and 50 minutes with one intermission
Language: Sung in English with English supertitles projected above the stage
Fun facts
"The Magic Flute" is considered a “Singspiel” (singing play), a music drama similar to modern musical theater. A singspiel has spoken dialogue as well as arias and ensembles, and usually has a comic or romantic plot with exaggerated characterizations of good and evil. In Mozart’s Austria, Singspiele were more popular and accessible for the general public than Italian-style grand opera.
Mozart was a Freemason, and scholars have written extensively about the “Masonic symbolism” that can be found throughout "The Magic Flute."
Mozart was just 35 years old when he composed the music for "The Magic Flute." He died in December 1791, three short months after it opened.
Cast
Tamino David Portillo
Queen of the Night Kathryn Bowden+
Pamina Adelaide Boedecker**
Papagena Véronique Filloux*
Papageno Benjamin Taylor**
First Lady Madeline Ehlinger*
Second Lady Corrie Stallings**
Third Lady Maire Therese Carmack*
Sarastro Tom McNichols
Monostatos Rodell Rosel
Speaker Jeremy Harr*
Second Priest Yazid Gray*
First Priest/First Armored Man Andrew Turner*
Second Armored Man Brian Kontes
First Spirit Zoe Chessa+
Second Spirit Helen Peppler+
Third Spirit Abigail Cunningham+
The Artistic Team
Conductor Antony Walker
Stage Director Dan Rigazzi
Scenic Designer John Pollard+
Costume Designer Leslie Bernstein+
Projection Designer Doug Provost
Lighting Designer Andrew Ostrowski
Wig and Makeup Designer James Geier
Stage Manager Cindy Knight
Assistant Stage Manager Alex W. Seidel
Assistant Stage Manager Hannah Nathan+
Head of Music/Assistant Conductor Glenn Lewis
Chorus Master Mark Trawka
Associate Coach/Pianist James Lesniak
Assistant Stage Director Kaley Karis Smith*
* Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist
** Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist alumni
+ Pittsburgh Opera debut
Sponsors
PNC is the 2021–22 Pittsburgh Opera season sponsor.
WQED-FM is Pittsburgh Opera’s media sponsor.
Ambridge Regional Distribution and Manufacturing Center is the Tuesday performance sponsor.
