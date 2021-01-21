In response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, including high cases in Allegheny County and the slower-than-hoped-for vaccine rollout, Pittsburgh Opera is delaying its upcoming production of George Frideric Handel’s Semele from February to May 2021. The cast and artistic team are remaining the same, only the dates are changing.
Semele’s new performance dates and times include: 8 p.m. May 8, 7 p.m. May 11, 7:30 p.m. May 14, 2 p.m. May 16, 7 p.m. May 18 and 7:30 p.m. May 20.
Previously-scheduled performances of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters are unaffected. Its six performance dates remain April 10, 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22.
All performances of both operas will take place in the George R. White Opera Studio (“the GRW”) at Pittsburgh Opera’s headquarters at 2425 Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
“By delaying these performances a few months, we believe we give our patrons a much better chance of being able to see Semele in person,” Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn said. “Many more people will have been vaccinated by then, and the post-holiday surge in cases will hopefully have drastically subsided.”
Pittsburgh Opera will continue to follow the rigid COVID safety protocols it successfully employed in October for its sold-out run of Mozart’s Così fan tutte. These include, but are not limited to:
- In keeping with social distancing best practices, seating will be reconfigured to accommodate far fewer patrons based on the prevailing guidelines for gatherings at the time of the performances;
- Conducting health screenings and temperature checks for all patrons, artists and staff;
- Requiring patrons and staff to wear masks;
- Professional cleaning of the studio after every performance;
- Strict and structured audience traffic flows, including staggered arrival times.
Semele is a Baroque gem by master composer George Frideric Handel. It is a timeless tale from Greek antiquity about the pitfalls of ambition, vanity, and making open-ended promises. These will be Pittsburgh Opera’s first-ever performances of Semele.
The May 14 Semele performance will be livestreamed, for free, on both Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 7:30 p.m., so that people who are unable to obtain tickets will still be able to experience it.
Patrons may sign up at pittsburghopera.org/SemeleRSVP to receive a reminder email one hour before the broadcast with links to view the livestream. Patrons also have the option of unlocking premium content, including the official program book and the Pre-Opera talk podcast, by making a gift at pittsburghopera.org/SemeleUnlock.
Pittsburgh Opera’s popular Audio Commentary program for patrons with visual impairments is available during the May 18 performance. All patrons who have purchased tickets to Semele are guaranteed seats for a new performance date. Pittsburgh Opera will be contacting ticket holders; ticketholders are asked to call 412-281-0912, ext. 216 or email tickets@pittsburghopera.org with questions and requests. If ticketholders do not wish to convert their tickets to one of the new performance dates, they can leave the value as a credit on their account to be used toward a future opera, or donate it back to Pittsburgh Opera, or receive a full refund.
