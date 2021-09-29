Pittsburgh Opera announced its 2021-22 Resident Artists are as follows:
Maire Therese Carmack, mezzo-soprano
Madeline Ehlinger, soprano
Véronique Filloux, soprano
Yazid Gray, baritone
Jeremy Harr, bass
Kaley Karis Smith, stage director
Rohan Smith, artistic administration assistant
Andrew Turner, tenor
Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artist program is one of the country’s leading training programs for young singers. More than 500 applicants from around the world vie for just a handful of openings. After completing advanced education such as graduate degrees, Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists further their careers under the guidance of the opera world’s leaders and innovators, including master classes with opera legends. They study languages, diction, movement and acting, while developing their vocal skills, expanding their repertoire, and performing on stage in Pittsburgh Opera productions.
New this season is the resident artist artistic administration assistant position. The post is intended to be filled by an individual from a historically underrepresented group within the opera industry. “The artistic administration position is a natural next step for our Resident Artist program,” noted Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. “For our industry to thrive, it needs a steady pipeline of not only singers and stage directors, but also artistic administrators. This new position will give talented individuals the skills and experience they need for a successful career in artistic administration.”
Pittsburgh audiences have multiple chances to see and hear the Resident Artists in person over the coming weeks. They will be performing at:
• The Market Square Farmer’s Market in downtown Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 30, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Opera’s Rising Stars Concert, Sunday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters.
• Pittsburgh Opera’s October Brown Bag Concert, Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters.
Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artist Program has fostered the careers of many singers who now perform on the world stage. Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artists have gone on to headline at the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera. Notable alumni include:
Marianne Cornetti, Kevin Glavin, Alexandra Loutsion, Audrey Luna, Sean Panikkar, Craig Verm and Rolando Villazón.
Pittsburgh Opera’s Resident Artist program is made possible by the generosity of numerous sponsors. The 2021-22 Resident Artists, and their coaches on the Pittsburgh Opera music staff, are sponsored by:
Hans and Leslie Fleischner (Maire Therese Carmack)
Steven Seibert (Madeline Ehlinger)
Michele and Pat Atkins (Véronique Filloux)
John and Virginia DiPucci and Alice Victoria Gelormino (Yazid Gray)
Robert J. and Sharon E. Sclabassi (Jeremy Harr)
John Battaglia, Dr. Athan Georgiades and Dr. Lydia Contis (Kaley Karis Smith)
John and Nancy Traina and Gene Welsh and Marty Healey (Andrew Turner)
Susan Candace Hunt (Rohan Smith)
The Hollinshead family in memory of Sylvia Hollinshead and the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus (Assistant Coach/Pianist James Lesniak)
Eileen and John Olmsted, and the Hollinshead family in memory of Sylvia Hollinshead and the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus (Director of Musical Studies and Chorus Master Mark Trawka)
Pittsburgh Opera is “profoundly grateful for these sponsors, who are helping to develop the next generation of opera stars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.