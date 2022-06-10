Pittsburgh, Latrobe area photographer featured in June National Geographic publication

Latrobe area resident and professional photographer Christine Armbruster is featured in an article about the greater Pittsburgh region’s many cultural and culinary attractions in the June 2022 National Geographic Traveler magazine (UK).
Armbruster was selected by National Geographic to document the area’s many cultural highlights. There are 12 photographs by Armbruster in the seven-page article that features regional establishments such as Pamela’s Restaurant, Phipps Botanical Garden, Spork, Federal Gallery, and the Carnegie Museums.
Armbruster, a commercial photographer based out of Pittsburgh, was provided with a list of attractions by the article’s author and was also asked to photograph some of her own local favorites.
“Being new to the area, I really loved the opportunity to explore Pittsburgh and showcase its amazing assets,” the Mount Pleasant Township resident said. “As a professional photographer, being in National Geographic representing my new home is the highest compliment.”
Armbruster’s work has been exhibited in galleries and publications worldwide. Her work was most recently featured in a national Haagen-Dazs online media campaign as well as featured at the Stop Watch Gallery in downtown Greensburg. She has also photographed for The Travel Channel, Outdoor Magazine, Hardees, AirBnb, GrubHub, and Wine Enthusiast.
Although trained as a documentary photographer, Armbruster primarily focuses on food and product photography.
“Although I photograph for national companies, I love being able to show the best of local food and restaurants.” Armbruster said. “I bring my documentarian style to all my photos and love to show the unique personality behind local businesses.”
The article can been seen in print in the UK edition of National Geographic Explorer or online at christinearmbruster.com or https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2022/05/a-guide-to-pittsburgh-americas-characterful-cultural-powerhouse.
