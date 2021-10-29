Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Tuesday announced:
“As we prepare to bring back PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh performances to the Benedum Center later this week, we wanted to share a few updates and reminders about our health and safety venue practices.
“Guests over the age of 12 attending indoor performances at Cultural Trust venues, including the Benedum Center, Byham Theater, Greer Cabaret Theater, Harris Theater, and Liberty Magic, will be required to provide proof of vaccination through March 31, 2022. Proof of vaccination includes a vaccine card or photo of vaccine card and government-issued or school photo ID.
“Guests under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the vaccination requirements and may need to provide a negative COVID test, as outlined at TrustArts.org/Welcome.
“Religious and medical exemptions will be made, and these guests should follow our required testing procedures found at Trustarts.org/Welcome
“Masks are required to be worn by everyone over the age of 2 for the duration of their visit inside a Cultural Trust venue.
“We have implemented many other layers of defense against COVID-19, including contactless security screening technology, upgraded air filtration, vaccine and mask requirements for all employees and artists, touchless fixtures, and more.”
