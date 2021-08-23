As people return to theaters and events this fall, Pittsburgh’s Cultural District organizations outline layers of defense against COVID-19 and the safety practices for guests, staff, volunteers, and artists — the latest of which is a vaccination and mask requirement.
This policy begins Sept. 17 and is in effect through Nov. 30, 2021.
Guests ages 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket.
Guests will need to wear a mask if Allegheny County is in the “substantial” or “high” transmission rate of community spread on the day of their performance.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust commits to putting the safety of its patrons, artists and staff first.
In addition to mandatory vaccinations and mask-wearing inside its venues, Cultural District organizations have each implemented several “layers of defense” against COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. These include HVAC upgrades to enhance air filtration and quality, the installation of touchless fixtures in all venues, enhanced cleaning processes and procedures across all venues, staff COVID compliance officer training, and the use of EVOLV security screening. Learn more about what PCD is doing to keep patrons safe at TrustArts.org/Health.
