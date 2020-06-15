Pitt-Greensburg seeking submissions for annual art show

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is currently seeking submissions to its fourth annual art show as part of its 2020 Blue & Gold Celebration. The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg showcases the artistic talent of those who live and work in the region, as well as those of the campus community.
The exhibit will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 8. Artwork will be available for viewing during normal hours of operation at Millstein Library. A reception, which is open to the public, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Artwork, as designated by the artists, will be available for sale. Plans are also being developed to move the show into the virtual realm, should the situation merit this.
“Building off of last year’s success, we are continuing to offer two categories for submission,” said Julia Sefcheck, Alumni Engagement officer and chair of the event. “Artists can register in the Judged Category or the General Category. We’re excited to be able to give our campus artists and community artists this opportunity to show off their talent.”
The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg is open to all skill levels and ages. The Judged Category came about at the request of the professional artists who participate in our show. In keeping with the show’s overall purpose of showcasing the talent of the region, the General Category provides a venue for artists within the Pitt community and surrounding communities to share their work.
The General category allows artists to display any number of pieces. From these pieces, three winners will be named “fan favorites” and awarded prizes. Winners will be chosen based on a fan-favorite voting system. Voting will take place Sept. 25 to Oct. 8 during Millstein Library’s operating hours Voting will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Artwork may be submitted in the General category in the following formats: painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, digital art/ graphic art, and other. To be entered into the General category, artists will be assessed an entry fee of $5 per piece plus a $1 processing fee at the time of registration. There is no limit to the number of pieces an artist registers.
The Judged category allows artists to submit up to five current pieces to be evaluated for special recognitions. The top vote-getter in each category will be awarded a prize. Those pieces receiving the second and third highest scores in each category will receive a certificate.
Artwork may be submitted in the Judged category in the following formats: painting, drawing, photography, and mixed media. To be entered into the Judged category, artists will be assessed an entry fee of $10 per piece plus a $1 processing fee at the time of registration.
All pieces, whether General or Judged, must be original and should be new pieces dating from 2016 to the present. While two-dimensional pieces are preferred, small three-dimensional pieces will be accepted if they meet the dimensional criteria and weigh five pounds or less. All pieces should not exceed 3’ wide x 6’ long in order to fit the display panels. All artwork needs to be equipped for hanging. Two-dimensional artwork should be matted and or framed. Registration closes on Sept. 16.
All registered pieces must be dropped off at Millstein Library 201 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17-18 and 21-22, or from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 19. Early and late submissions will not be accepted.
Complete details and online registration is available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.
Any questions may be directed to the Office of Alumni Relations at 724-836-7496 or via email at pgaa@pitt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.