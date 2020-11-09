Military and Veteran’s Services (SITREP) at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is taking its annual Veterans Week virtual. The group will offer a week-long series of events to recognize and honor U.S. veterans and military personnel. Several of the events are open to the public, while others will be available only to the campus community.
“Please join us as we continue the university’s Veterans Services tradition of building bridges, promoting understanding, and encouraging dialogue within our campus and local communities,” said Lisa Reffner, U.S. Air Force veteran and data/registrar specialist at Pitt-Greensburg.
This year, SITREP is highlighting the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans through its programming for Veterans Week. In partnership with Veterans Breakfast Club (VBC), SITREP will host a screening of the documentary Vietnam in HD. Participants will be able to view “Episode 1 — The Beginning (1964-65)” at 6 p.m. today, Nov. 9. A Happy Hour discussion will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Vietnam
Veterans and their families are invited to participate and share their experiences. Members of the public are invited to participate in order to learn more about those experiences. A link to the preview and to the Happy Hour can be found online at https://veteransbreakfastclub.org/events/.
“This documentary tells the story through video filmed by the people who were in-country,” Reffner said. “Video taken by reporters and service personnel, as well as video found in the military archives is used to tell the story. It is quite impactful.”
The public is also invited to join the Netflix watch party to view and discuss the film “Glory” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Viewers must have a Netflix account to join, and instruction on how to enter the watch party and chat will be posted at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/veterans.
On Friday, Nov. 13, the Pitt-Greensburg campus will organize a “Red Out” in support of deployed military personnel. The public is invited to join the event by wearing red and taking a photo to share via Twitter at @PittGbgVets or the Pitt-Greensburg Military & Veterans Services Facebook page. “RED” is an acronym for Remember Everyone Deployed.
“We’d love to see a strong showing of support for our deployed military personnel,” Reffner said. “Wearing red during the ‘Red Out’ is an easy way to show this support.”
The public can also visit Pitt-Greensburg Military & Veterans Service Facebook page throughout the day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to see a collection of articles, information, and videos related to the armed services, veterans, and U.S. miitary history.
“Celebrating Veterans Week gives the campus and the community an opportunity to connect with and understand the experiences of many veterans — both on and off campus,” said Alex “Red” Bittner, assistant director of admissions and active military reserves member. “Participating in our events gives students the opportunity to see veterans in the spotlight and celebrate their service and sacrifice.”
Campus-specific activities will begin today, Nov. 9, and will continue throughout the week. They include:
MONDAY, NOV. 9
A memorial wreath and more than 300 small U.S. flags will be on display at the Chambers Hall flag poles in recognition of deceased Pennsylvanian Veterans.
An Honor Roll display in Millstein Library. The Honor Roll lists the names of more than 300 Pennsylvanian veterans who have died since Sept. 11, 2001. The Honor Roll will also be accessible via Facebook at Pitt-Greensburg Veterans & Military Services and at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/veterans.
A display of materials pertaining to the Vietnam War. The display is curated by Millstein Library from its resources.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
Dedicated to Hiring Veterans Information Session with Highmark, a special career event held in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh and Pitt-Greensburg for all Pitt students.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Grab-and-go boxed lunches for Pitt-Greensburg student-veterans at Wagner Dining Hall, and distribution of specially-designed T-shirts.
