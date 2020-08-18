Pierchoski-Maline

Dr. and Mrs. Eric Pierchoski of Latrobe announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey A. Pierchoski, to Lynn T. Maline of Latrobe. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Maline, also of Latrobe.

Pierchoski, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, is an event coordinator at Pitt-Greensburg. Maline owns and operates a contracting business. Both are graduates of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.

A November wedding is planned.

