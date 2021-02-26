Westmoreland County community members and arts supporters will take a “Pie for The Palace” during Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Party at The Palace virtual fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Until 8:30 p.m. the evening of the event, the public can vote on who they would like to see splattered with a pie. The top three participants with the most votes will take a pie live during the event finale. Voting is available with a $5 donation on the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s website at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
“With our transition to a virtual fundraising event this year, the Party at The Palace committee wanted to add some joviality to the evening while raising money to support the arts and ease the financial burden we are experiencing due to the pandemic and closure of The Palace Theatre for nearly a year,” explained Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “We are extremely grateful to the community members who stepped up to take a pie and assist Westmoreland Cultural Trust with our fundraising efforts.”
Participants for the fundraiser are Darren Achtzen, director of food services at Seton Hill University; Peg Colosimo, Party at The Palace committee chair; Shirley McMarlin, Tribune-Review journalist; John Noble, Greensburg attorney and Westmoreland Night of the Stars founder; Tracy Roddy, City of Greensburg parking/meter enforcement, and Derek Woods, musician and frontman for Derek Woods Band.
“Personally, I’m voting for the ‘parking meter lady’, but I’m happy to take a ‘pie for The Palace’ (1) wearing my “almost Sinatra” tuxedo and (2) matching the first 100 votes ($500) for such a great cause,” stated potential pie recipient John Noble.
The Party at The Palace fundraising event will feature live performances, special guest speakers, raffles and an auction, in addition to the Pie for The Palace finale segment. The show will be streamed for free on Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s YouTube channel and on the Trust and The Palace Theatre’s Facebook pages.
Guests that purchase a VIP ($100) or main event ($50) ticket will be featured live throughout the evening in the “Zoom Room” and receive raffle tickets and a gift card. Only a limited quantity of tickets is available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
