Phipps to host Tropical Forest Cuba Festival Feb. 8

The public is invited to Phipps Conservatory on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the rich culture of Cuba at Tropical Forest Cuba Festival.
Sponsored in part by Duquesne University, Tropical Forest Cuba boasts a collection of orchids, ferns and rare cycads that can now be seen at Phipps, along with an extensive variety of other exotic plant species. This event will feature entertainment, food and activities for the whole family.
In order to present guests with the best show possible, Phipps’ staff traveled to Cuba to experience firsthand the biodiversity of this forest region. The knowledge they came back with inspired “a vibrant, immersive exhibit including a birding station, a paladar restaurant recreation, a traditional Cuban farmacia, two photo galleries from the trip and a 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline available to guests who would like to hop in and take a photo!”
At this event, visitors will be able to participate in:
Discovery activities: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Enjoy a Cuba-inspired craft.
Cuban food samples: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Taste delectable Cuban food samples from Cilantro and Ajo!
Children’s Pot-a-Plant: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kids can pot Cuban oregano to take home.
Live music: Noel Quintana and The Latin Crew: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Enjoy live music in Tropical Forest Cuba.
Salsa Pittsburgh: Jeff and Colleen Shirey: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Learn the history of salsa dancing, watch a live demonstration, and take a brief salsa lesson.
All festival activities are free with conservatory admission. For more information on this event and others, visit phipps.conservatory.org.
While exploring the exhibit, visitors are encouraged to take a look around the historic glasshouse and visit Phipps’ Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Out of this World.
Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, One Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, is a globally recognized green leader with a mission to “inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse.”
