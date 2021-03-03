Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, is welcoming the upcoming change of seasons with vibrant spring blooms at Spring Flower Show: Canopy of Color on Saturday, March 13. The show will run from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through April 11.
Exhibit features include:
- Tens of thousands of spring blooms, including hydrangea, petunias, daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and more, displayed both in the signature beds and suspended from above;
- Rain curtains casting April showers in the Sunken Garden as guests stroll beneath 100 colorful umbrellas and rain drops;
- A motorized windmill spinning above colorful swaths of spring blooms planted in a pinwheel pattern in the South Conservatory
- A family of topiary bears flying kites under a sky of blue hydrangea in Palm Court;
- Fresh spring scents of fragrant hyacinths and tulips filling each room and stimulating guests’ senses
The entire show is brought to life with a stunning 58,920 bulbs inside the conservatory, plus fragrant plants and an additional 4,000 hyacinths that line the front walkway outside of the glasshouse. Timed tickets must be reserved in advance and are available for opening weekend visits now.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
