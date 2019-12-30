Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens announced its recognition in Retrofit Magazine’s inaugural Metamorphosis Awards. Retrofit gave Phipps the Adaptive Reuse award for the renovation and repurposing of the Exhibit Staging Center.
The ESC project was highlighted in a feature article, “Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens Proves Any Building Can Become Green,” in Retrofit’s September – October issue and the November – December issue in celebration of the award.
For decades before the renovation, the city of Pittsburgh’s former public works building sat largely unused. In poor condition, the building was seen as an eyesore on an otherwise beautiful campus. There were even leaking fuel tanks, posing a risk to the local environment and employees who used the space. Instead of demolishing the building, however, the team at Phipps set out to show that “even the most problematic structures could become shining examples of sustainability.”
As the ESC is mainly used for maintenance and other behind-the-scenes operations, Phipps renovated the space with the health and well-being of maintenance staff specifically in mind. Designed to meet the requirements of the WELL Platinum building standard, the ESC is “the healthiest possible building for Phipps staff.” Beyond the workshop, finishing and welding rooms, and storage space, the ESC includes a yoga studio, meditation room and fitness center.
Throughout the design process, the team also prioritized the health of the surrounding environment. All building materials involved in the project were Red List free products, which do not contain any harmful chemicals from production to disposal. Through an intense integrative design process, the team created a building that reduces the need for artificial lighting and temperature management, with features like a green roof, a functioning lagoon habitat and solar panels.
Phipps is proud to accept the Adaptive Reuse award from Retrofit Magazine for the renovation of the Exhibit Staging Center. To learn more about the facility and Phipps’ other green buildings, visit phipps.conservatory.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.