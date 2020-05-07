Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is offering delectable additions to the roster of online classes available for registration now — online cooking classes.
Registrants will receive a grocery list and a Zoom meeting link, and then be invited to follow along at home, resulting in a delicious and healthy meal at the end of 30 minutes.
The following courses are being offered for students to attend virtually, all of which are available as a series that can be attended in a single session or several:
- Italian Cuisine at Home;
- Lunch and Learn: Mastering the Instant Pot;
- Lunch and Learn: Basics of Bread;
- Healthy at Home;
- Adaptable Dishes;
- Fermentation at Home
In addition to new cooking classes, a variety of other classes are available online as well, including Perennial Fruits for the Home Garden, Mother’s Day Plant Garden Container, Orchids 101: The Basics, Fairy Gardens and much more.
Enrolled students will receive a link to a live Zoom webinar to virtually attend at the appointed time.
For a full list of classes available and to enroll, visit phipps.conservatory.org/OnlineClasses. For more details about Phipps’ programs, or to receive personalized class recommendations from Phipps’ staff, contact edu@phipps.conservatory.org.
