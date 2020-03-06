Phipps Conservatory announces Spring Flower Show: Canopy of Color

Starting Saturday, March 21, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is welcoming warmer days ahead with vibrant spring blooms and interactive props at Spring Flower Show: Canopy of Color. Hanging baskets, towering props, flowering foliage and whimsical elements suspended from above encourage guests to look up and look forward to this season of renewal.
Exhibit features include:
• Tens of thousands of spring blooms, including hydrangea, petunias, daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and more, displayed both in the signature beds and suspended from above
• Rain curtains casting April showers in the Sunken Garden as guests stroll beneath 100 colorful umbrellas and rain drops
• A whimsical fountain in the Victoria Room made of 120 garden hoses that guests can control by turning spigots on an interactive panel
• A motorized windmill spinning above colorful swaths of spring blooms planted in a pinwheel pattern in the South Conservatory
• A family of topiary bears flying kites under a sky of blue hydrangea in Palm Court
• Fresh spring scents of fragrant hyacinths and tulips filling each room and stimulating guests’ senses
The entire show is brought to life with 50,000 bulbs inside the conservatory alone, plus an additional 6,500 that line the front walkway outside of the glasshouse. Guests can have the chance to bring a piece of Canopy of Color home with them by attending Used Bulb Sales Saturdays, April 4 and 25. Two pots of bulbs are available for $5 and guests can plant them in their gardens to enjoy spring blooms at home for years to come. For more details, visit phipps.conservatory.org/UsedBulb.
Spring Flower Show: Canopy of Color is underwritten in part by PNC. The show was designed by Associate Director of Exhibits Jordyn Melino and runs Saturday, March 21, through Sunday, April 19. Hours are 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays. Visit phipps.conservatory.org.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is at One Schenley Park in Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.