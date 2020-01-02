Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Pittsburgh Public Theater will present “Little Shop of Horrors in Concert” on Friday, Jan. 10, at Phipps. Attendees will enjoy live cast performances of songs from Pittsburgh Public Theater’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” — including a hand-puppet performance from Audrey II, “the snarky, horrifying Venus fly trap we all know and love.”
Tickets to this event include same-day conservatory admission so guests can enjoy the final Friday night of “Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden.” Stop by Café Phipps for wine and refreshments before or after the performance.
Two sessions of the performance are offered at 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per adult and $17 for a child. Ticket purchasers will also receive an email with an exclusive 30-percent-off discount code to attend Pittsburgh Public Theater’s full production of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the O’Reilly Theater and a 30-percent-off code for two tickets to Phipps’ space-themed “Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Out of This World.”
To purchase tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org.
Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, One Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, is a globally recognized green leader with a mission to “inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse. Encompassing 15 acres including a historic 14-room glasshouse, 23 distinct indoor and outdoor gardens and industry-leading sustainable architecture and operations, Phipps attracts more than half a million visitors annually from around the world.”
