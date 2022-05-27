Phipps Conservatory achieves BGCI botanic garden accreditation

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh, has been accredited by Botanic Gardens Conservative International (BGCI) for its achievements in plant conservation. This accreditation assesses and places "a high value on unique skills, knowledge and data, driving botanic gardens worldwide to set new standards of excellence."
Botanic Gardens Conservation International is the world’s largest plant conservation network, comprising more than 650 botanical institutions in more than 100 countries. Established in 1987, BGCI is a registered charity with offices in the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, China and Kenya. BGCI leverages the expertise at botanic gardens worldwide for tree conservation with the Global Tree Assessment, BCGI’s Tree Conservation Fund and the Global Trees Campaign.
To achieve accreditation, Phipps provided evidence to demonstrate it meets criteria encompassing leadership, collections management, horticulture, public education, community/cultural activities, conservation actions, scientific research, staff, networking and sustainability. Each of these components are essential to managing and conserving rare and threatened plant diversity. Phipps is now one of only 56 botanic gardens worldwide that are certified for conforming to BGCI’s international standards.
Phipps’ BCGI accreditation is the latest in a series of accreditations and certifications that Phipps has recently pursued. Earlier this year, Phipps achieved Level III Arbnet Arboretum Accreditation in recognition of its tree collection, and in 2021 it received accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums.
Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh is "a globally recognized green leader with a mission to inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse."
Encompassing 15 acres including a historic 14-room glasshouse, 23 distinct indoor and outdoor gardens and industry-leading sustainable architecture and operations, Phipps attracts more than half a million visitors annually from around the world. Learn more at phipps.conservatory.org.
