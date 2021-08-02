Pennsylvania pup named nation’s top therapy dog

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America has spoken and following more than a million votes cast by animal lovers across the country and a celebrity panel of dog lovers and experts, Boone from Hookstown, Beaver County, has been named the nation’s “Therapy Dog of the Year,” winning the category and advancing with six other courageous canines to the finals of the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®.
The awards, which are sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and are now in their 11th year, will be broadcast nationally on television this fall as a two-hour special on Hallmark Drama.
According to Boone’s handler, “Boone survived heartbreaking cruelty as a puppy, which resulted in the loss of his back legs. His life changed when he was adopted by a family with a soft spot for special needs pets. His family had him fitted with a wheelchair to improve his mobility, and he has been a dog on a mission ever since – a mission to spread his joy to others with his infectious smile and story of resilience. Despite his challenges, his sweet nature and enthusiasm for life make him a perfect fit for his new profession as a therapy dog. They say that when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life, and that is the truth for Boone. Children light up when he enters the room. Boone is an ambassador for the nonprofit Joey’s P.A.W. (Prosthetics and Wheels). So far, the charity has provided mobility devices to over 700 dogs in need in Pittsburgh, across the country, and even internationally. Boone and Joey’s P.A.W. hope to improve both the outcome for dogs with mobility issues in shelters and rescues across the country, as well as perceptions about their adoptability. Boone deserves the title of American Hero Dog because he inspires those around him every day to overcome the obstacles that life throws at them. When he is not spreading joy as a therapy dog, he is working to make life better for dogs with mobility issues in shelters. Just look at his smile. He is going to change the world!”
“We congratulate Boone and all of this year’s fabulous finalists for their outstanding courage and compassion,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. “Now, the public and our blue-ribbon panel of animal experts and celebrity animal lovers have an extraordinarily tough task ahead of them in deciding who the nation’s top dog will be. We wish all of these heroic hounds the best of luck.”
The seven finalists were selected by the public from an initial field of more than 400 nominees and animal lovers are invited to help choose the winner by voting for their favorites once a day through Sept. 7 at www.herodogawards.org.
