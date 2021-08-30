Each year the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invite students in grades four-12 to participate in their poster and photo contest to encourage creative expression and an appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.
The contests are open to school-aged children in grades four-12 who live in Pennsylvania. Entries will compete against others in the same age group. Youngsters can be attending public, private or home schools. Questions about the contest or for information on rules and how to enter? Contact the PFSC/PWF office at 717-232-3480 or susan@pfsc.org.
The organizers said, “We hope to encourage our youth to learn more about Pennsylvania’s wildlife, fisheries, and natural resources through these contests.
“This year’s theme: ‘Predators & Prey.’ Predation is a biological interaction where one organism, the predator, kills and eats another organism, its prey. While most people don’t like thinking about the topic, it is a natural part of the cycle of life. The coyote is the predator to small mammals, but what is the predator to the coyote?
“Get excited: Learn more about ecosystems and habitats that support wildlife, fisheries and the outdoors where you live!
“Get involved: You won’t know how amazing nature is until you LOOK!
“Get outside! Looking closer at nature, you will see how conservation efforts promote and protect our natural resources and how you can make your neighborhood a better place to live so you can enjoy the great outdoors in your backyard.”
A link to entry forms, rules, deadlines and instructions is available at http://www.pawildlife.org
